US Treasury yields slip ahead of key economic data 

As another week winds down, investors in the bond market will be gearing up for the final batch of economic data for this week, while keeping an eye on the political sphere.

At 10 a.m. ET, consumer sentiment for August is scheduled to come out, along with leading economic indicators and the Advance Quarterly Services Report, that measures the performance of the U.S. service economy, for the second quarter. No auctions by the U.S. Treasury are expected to take place however.

Switching focus, investor sentiment around the globe appears to be relatively upbeat on Friday, following positive trade developments between the U.S. and China.

On Thursday, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow confirmed to CNBC media reports that China and the U.S. would hold a fresh round of trade discussions later on this month. Consequently, investors have shown optimism on the back of the news, that two of the world's largest economies could potentially resolve their differences in the ongoing trade dispute.

While China has said that it welcomes dialogue between the two countries, it did however caution that it wouldn't consent to any unilateral actions concerning trade with the States. The move comes after months of rising tensions between both the economies, where each country has retaliated with counter-measures, after the other nation inflicted a new amount of levies on goods.

Concern in markets has risen as of late, as investors worry that an escalation in trade fears could trigger an economic slowdown worldwide and lower corporate profits.