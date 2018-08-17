Young love, a whirlwind romance that leads to a marriage proposal and a combined net worth in the multimillions: It's no wonder lawyers get involved.

But newly engaged celebrities, such as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, or Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, aren't the only ones who should consider hammering out a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot.

In fact, many couples may benefit from having one — if they have the nerve to bring it up.

"It can always be a touchy subject," said Emily Pollock, a partner in the matrimonial and family law department at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP. "You are drawing lines around mine, yours and ours that can feel counterintuitive when you are planning a marriage.

Still, "these are the kinds of conversations that couples should have," she said.

The idea is catching on. Across the board, 62 percent of attorneys in a recent survey have seen an increase in the total number of clients who are seeking prenuptial agreements over the past three years, according to the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

That follows a fivefold increase in prenups over the past 20 years, according to Arlene Dubin, chair of the matrimonial and family law practice of Moses & Singer in New York.

Just over half of the lawyers polled cited a boost in the number of millennials, specifically, requesting prenups, the academy said. Only 2 percent saw a decrease among 18-to-34-year-olds.