Cramer Remix: Cannabis could put this company ahead of the curve   

According to CNBC's Jim Cramer, companies that don't disrupt their own businesses "end up getting crushed by those who do." He highlighted two companies, PepsiCo and Constellation Brands, that are taking steps in the right direction.

Constellation Brands, which owns various spirits brands like Corona and Svedka Vodka, invested almost $4 billion in medical marijuana company Canopy Growth. With the new investment, Constellation will have a 38 percent stake in Canopy Growth.

Cramer commended Constellation CEO Rob Sands for recognizing that "marijuana is going mainstream." Canada, where Canopy Growth is based, is set to legalize recreational marijuana use this fall. "This is the future whether you like it or not," the "Mad Money" host said.

Canopy Growth is the largest publicly-traded marijuana company. The stock is up almost 60 percent year to date.

"Celebrate these companies that are willing to put their present business at risk in order to own the future," Cramer concluded.

