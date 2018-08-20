Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer Remix: Cannabis could put this company ahead of the curve

  • Jim Cramer breaks down the strategy behind Constellation Brands’ investment in cannabis.
  • The "Mad Money" host also sits down with the CEO of Apptio.
  • In the lightning round, Cramer shares his opinion on Twitter.
According to CNBC's Jim Cramer, companies that don't disrupt their own businesses "end up getting crushed by those who do." He highlighted two companies, PepsiCo and Constellation Brands, that are taking steps in the right direction.

Constellation Brands, which owns various spirits brands like Corona and Svedka Vodka, invested almost $4 billion in medical marijuana company Canopy Growth. With the new investment, Constellation will have a 38 percent stake in Canopy Growth.

Cramer commended Constellation CEO Rob Sands for recognizing that "marijuana is going mainstream." Canada, where Canopy Growth is based, is set to legalize recreational marijuana use this fall. "This is the future whether you like it or not," the "Mad Money" host said.

Canopy Growth is the largest publicly-traded marijuana company. The stock is up almost 60 percent year to date.

"Celebrate these companies that are willing to put their present business at risk in order to own the future," Cramer concluded.

It's not too late to buy Walmart

A Walmart department manager helps stock shelves with school supplies in San Diego.
Mike Blake | Reuters
A Walmart department manager helps stock shelves with school supplies in San Diego.

After Walmart shares surged almost 10 percent last Thursday thanks to the company's strong second-quarter earnings numbers, investors might be wondering if the stock has reached its peak. CNBC's Jim Cramer doesn't think so.

"Don't think it is too late to buy some," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer traces the stock's rise back to CEO Doug McMillon's turnaround plan for the company, which began three years ago. In McMillon's eyes, Walmart "needed to spend a lot more money to build out its web presence and better compensate its workers," Cramer said. Although the stock initially dropped on the news, McMillon insisted that the plan would pay off in the long run.

After a strong 2017, the stock took a hit this February when Walmart reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations. "While McMillon pointed out that the growth would pick up again, by that point investors weren't in the mood for any nuance," said Cramer.

Apptio CEO on bringing accountability to the VA

Sunny Gupta, CEO, Apptio
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
Sunny Gupta, CEO, Apptio

Apptio CEO Sunny Gupta said the company is planning on bringing greater accountability to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs with its software.

The tech company creates cloud-based technology business management software to help companies understand how they are spending their money on technology and to manage transformation into cloud computing.

Apptio began by helping large companies like Exxon Mobil, JP Morgan Chase and Cisco but has since expanded to working with smaller companies and the federal government. Among its government clients is the VA.

"We plan on delivering great accountability to the spend, so they can shift hundreds of millions of dollars onto modernization efforts like the cloud," Gupta told CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Gupta said that the federal government spends $90 billion on technology, the majority of which he said is managed on spreadsheets. Apptio has partnered with the White House to develop a cost model for government agencies to use.

These stocks are making a comeback

Boxes of Huggies brand diapers move along a conveyor belt at the Kimberly-Clark manufacturing facility in Paris, Texas.
Laura Buckman | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Boxes of Huggies brand diapers move along a conveyor belt at the Kimberly-Clark manufacturing facility in Paris, Texas.

Don't count out beaten-down stocks just yet. Some of the most maligned names have made a comeback in the last few weeks, according to Cramer.

Household staples manufacturer Kimberly-Clark, which owns the Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue brands, announced a series of price increases last week that caused the stock to jump.

"This price increase has a double fold opportunity because these adjustments upward are coming at the exact same time as the actual commodity costs are falling," Cramer pointed out.

Other consumer brands, including General Mills and Kellogg, also caught fire. Cramer noted that these comebacks "are signaling that rates are headed lower, perhaps significantly because these stocks are all yielding three or higher."

Cramer's lightning round: Buy Twitter despite imperfect quarter

Twitter: "Yes, yes, look, Twitter did not have a perfect quarter. They are doing a little rationalization of the numbers. Those of us who have a lot of followers — I saw my followers drop by, I don't know, like 30,000. A lot of other people dropping, and at the same time, the company did not really necessarily put out a good message, but it's now down so much that I think buy."

Dominion Energy: "Which is why, Pam, we think it's still a buy. I have to tell you, I think that they're doing incredibly well."

Caterpillar: "Well, I mean, that's why I've been recommending United Rentals. You get all the heavy equipment that — I don't use Caterpillar — all the heavy equipment exposure but it's domestic, and I think you need that because holy cow, a tweet destroys you. We had a late-day tweet today and I think it costs [Caterpillar] pressure tomorrow.

