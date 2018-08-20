How to send self-destructing emails in Gmail

Google announced a new Gmail feature called Confidential Mode earlier this year that lets you send self-destructing emails. The feature is now available to everyone.

Confidential Mode also prevents recipients from forwarding the email to other people, copying or pasting anything from its contents, downloading the message or printing it. Keep in mind that people can still snap a picture or take a screen shot of the message, so it's best to use Confidential Mode for its self-destruction properties.

Here's how.