Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: SODA, FB, AAPL, NKE, TSLA & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

SodaStream – SodaStream agreed to be bought by PepsiCo for $3.2 billion in cash, or $144 per share. The price is 10.9 percent above SodaStream's Friday closing price of $129.85, a notable conclusion to a rise from a share price below $12 as recently as January 2016.

Facebook – Facebook was accused by the Department of Housing and Urban Development of violating the Fair Housing Act. HUD said Facebook allowed landlords and people selling their homes to use Facebook's ad platform to engage in housing discrimination. Facebook responded by saying discrimination is strictly prohibited in its policies and it is working with HUD to address the department's concerns. Separately, Reuters reports that Facebook is fighting a demand by the Justice Department to help crack the encryption in its Messenger app.

Apple – Apple pulled illegal lottery apps from its app store in China, as it seeks to comply with tightening regulations. Apple didn't specify an exact number of pulled apps, but state media puts the number at about 25,000.

Nike – The athletic footwear and apparel maker was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Piper Jaffray, noting leaner inventories and an innovative product pipeline.

Tesla – Privately held Tesla rival Lucid is in talks with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund about a possible investment, according to Reuters. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the fund could help him fund his proposal to take the automaker private. Separately, a J.P. Morgan Securities note does say that while Tesla does appear to be exploring such a transaction, it is much less developed than the firm had previously thought. As a result, it is cutting its price target on the stock back to $195 per share from $308, where it had raised the target following Musk's "funding secured" tweet earlier this month.

Praxair – The industrial gas producer's proposed merger with German rival Linde is expected to be cleared by the European Union today, according to the Financial Times.

Goldman Sachs — Mutual funds operated by Goldman faced at least $63 billion in paper losses as of June 30th related to its purchase of $865 million in Venezuelan bonds last year, according to The Wall Street Journal citing Morningstar data. Those losses are likely to grow following Venezuela's Friday announcement that it would devalue its currency.

Estee Lauder – The cosmetics maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 61 cents per share, five cents above forecasts, with revenue beating estimates as well. However, the stock is under pressure after the company gave a lower than expected forecast, amid greater than expected charges for its "Leading Beauty Forward" initiatives.

Constellation Brands – The spirits and beer maker was downgraded to "negative" from "neutral" at Susquehanna Financial, which said the stock is trading at an unwarranted 25 percent premium to its peers. Susquehanna cites high leverage and risk associated with recent purchases by the company, among other factors.

Tyson Foods – The poultry producer confirmed that it is buying chicken processor Keystone Foods from Brazil-based meatpacking company Marfrig Global for $2.16 billion in cash. Reuters had reported Friday that the two sides had agreed to a deal.