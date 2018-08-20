Tesla's stock price fell below $300 per share during premarket trading Monday as investors in the electric automaker continued to doubt the validity of a privatization proposal by its founder Elon Musk.

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company fell as much as 4 percent before the opening bell, set to add to last week's 14 percent slide.

J.P. Morgan slashed its projections for the carmaker Monday morning, telling clients that while it originally took chief executive Elon Musk's proposal to take the company private seriously, the funding to do so "appears to not have been secured."

The firm pared its December 2018 price target for Tesla shares back to $195 from $308, representing 36 percent downside to Friday's close.

But while the bearish J.P. Morgan note may have weighed on the stock Monday, investors have had plenty of reasons to question the CEO over the past few weeks.

Musk admitted last Thursday in an emotional interview with The New York Times that the past year has been taxing for him, blaming so-called short-sellers — investors betting against the company — for much of his stress. He told the newspaper that he's overwhelmed by the job, has been working up to 120 hours per week takes Ambien to fall asleep on occasion.

Tesla shares tumbled 9 percent to $306 the day following the interview.

Famed columnist and businesswoman Arianna Huffington later called on Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance in light of the interview, but the chief executive said that's not a viable option.

Musk told the Huffington Post founder in a tweeted Sunday morning that his car company and Ford are the only two American automakers that have avoided bankruptcy. He then added, in an apparent reference to his long workweek: "You think this is an option. It's not."