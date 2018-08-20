Trading Nation

Tesla lows aren’t yet in, expect another 5% to 20% drop, Piper Jaffray warns 

Tesla just plunged into a bear market, but one expert sees relief ahead
Tesla just plunged into a bear market, but one expert sees relief ahead   

Tesla's roller-coaster ride showed no sign of slowing Monday as the stock kicked off the week on a low note. And according to Piper Jaffray's top technical analyst, there's more pain ahead.

"Key support is at $285 and failure to hold this level leaves the shares back in the 2013-2016 consolidation range of $183-$285," Craig Johnson, senior technical market analyst at Piper Jaffray, told CNBC in an email on Monday.

The next two support levels Johnson and his team are eyeing are $285 per share and $243 per share, representing 5 percent and 20 percent of downside from current levels, respectively. Tesla, trading at about $298 per share on Monday after opening just above $291, fell as low as $244.59 in April before rebounding.

A note from J.P. Morgan analysts spurred the latest decline, as the firm reasserted its view that the stock is set to sink. Shares of the electric car maker have fallen 21 percent since Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, tweeted that he intended to take the company private. Weighing on the shares also was a report Monday that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, which Musk said was ready to help fund a buyout, was actually looking at a rival electric auto maker, Lucid Motors.

The stock saw a brutal sell-off last Friday after Musk gave an emotional interview with The New York Times. Some market strategists are unsure Tesla could thrive without Musk at the helm.

"I think that Tesla's board needs to find a COO. Just because someone is a visionary does not make them a good operator," Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, said Monday in an email to CNBC.

"Visionaries" are optimistic by nature, Sanchez said, and tend to "over-promise and under-deliver." While vehicle shipments have had issues arriving on time, Musk has accomplished a great deal during his tenure, and "it would hurt Tesla in the long run to lose Musk," Sanchez added.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
TSLA
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Sara Eisen

Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...