Trump says he will keep criticizing Fed if it continues to raise interest rates

President Donald Trump said he disagreed with the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, and he said the Fed should do "what's good for the country," according to an interview with Reuters.

Trump told Reuters he was "not thrilled" with Fed Chair Jerome Powell for raising rates. Asked whether the Fed should be more accommodating, he said "I should be given some help by the Fed." He said he would criticize the Fed if it continues to raise rates.

The president also said China is manipulating its currency and the Europeans are manipulating the euro, Reuters reported Monday.

Trump nominated Powell to succeed former Fed Chair Janet Yellen earlier this year. The Fed has raised rates five times since Trump took office, twice since Powell took over the central bank. The Fed could raise rates again as early as next month and is seen on track to raise another time later this year.

It is unusual for presidents to openly criticize Fed chairmen, who are supposed to be independent. But Trump has already done so in an interview on CNBC earlier this summer. "These types of comments could be perceived to threaten the autonomy of the Federal Reserve," said Lindsey Piegza, the chief economist at Stifel.

The comments on currency manipulation are also potentially sensitive, as officials from China meet with U.S. officials this week on restarting trade talks after a round of tariffs escalated tensions between the two countries. He told Reuters he had "no time frame" for ending the trade dispute with China and that he does not anticipate much coming out of this week's talks.

Thomas Franck contributed reporting.

