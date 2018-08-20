Trump takes another shot at Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for raising rates

"He was questioning why it was happening," one person at the event said, according to a Dow Jones report. "He made a reference to things going so well, so why bother" raising rates.

The White House did not comment specifically on the remarks, reportedly made during a fundraiser at the home of Howard Lorber, chairman of Douglas Elliman real estate and head of Nathan's Famous hot dog company.

This was not the first time Trump has taken Powell to task, though presidents often refrain from expressing public opinions on Fed policy.

In a CNBC interview July 19, Trump said he was "not thrilled" about the tighter Fed policy, though he said he respects its independence.

"Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again. I don't really — I am not happy about it. But at the same time I'm letting them do what they feel is best," Trump said at the time.

Government bond yields edged lower following the report about Trump's latest comments, though at 2.83 percent. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note has been heading lower over the past month, with the current yield the lowest since July 13.

