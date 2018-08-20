Trump takes another shot at Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for raising rates

President Donald Trump is grousing again about his Federal Reserve chairman, telling political donors that he was hoping for easier monetary policy.
Speaking at a fundraiser in the Hamptons on Friday, Trump said he thought Fed Chairman Jerome Powell would favor cheaper money and not have such a heavy hand when it comes to interest rate hikes, according to Bloomberg, which cited three sources who attended the event.
The Fed has hiked its benchmark interest rate target five times since Trump took office in January 2017, compared with just once for his predecessor, Barack Obama. In addition, the Fed has indicated two more rate hikes before the end of the year and three more in 2019.