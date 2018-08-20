Many markets in Europe and Asia posted solid gains, helping support U.S. futures, following positive trade developments between the U.S. and China. A strong session from Wall Street on Friday also gave market sentiment a boost.

On Thursday, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow confirmed to CNBC earlier reports that China and the U.S. would hold a fresh round of trade discussions later this month.

A day later, markets ticked higher following news reported by The Wall Street Journal that a nine-member delegation from Beijing would hold meetings with officials from the States later this week. The report added that this could lead to a potential meeting between the presidents of the two countries in November. While the latest news has buoyed markets, investors remain cautious.

On the central banking front, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to make an appearance Monday at a fireside chat at the Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol Chamber of Commerce in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The Economic Symposium, set to take place at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from Thursday until Saturday, meantime will focus on changing market structure and the implications for monetary policy going forward. It will also feature a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.