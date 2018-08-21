Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to 2,857.05 and is now just 0.6 percent from its record reached in January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89.37 points to close at 25,758.69. The Nasdaq Composite saw a slight gain and closed around 7,821.01.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded at around 95.729 at 6:39 a.m. HK/SIN. The Japanese Yen was largely flat against the dollar at 110.01 while the Australian dollar traded at $0.7341.

In an early morning note, Rodrigo Catril, a senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, reiterated the importance of the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks for the Australian dollar.

Reports said that delegations from Beijing are set to meet with U.S. officials on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 to try and find ways to resolve an escalating tariff war between the world's two largest economies.

"The fate of Sino-US trade talks, scheduled to restart this week, is pivotal to whether AUD/USD can recover back above 0.75 or revisits the 0.68-0.69 2015-2016 lows," Catril said.

Catril explained that there were no "major" outcomes expected from this week's talks but added that in September, the focus would turn on whether the U.S. decides to go with additional tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports or if "a truce is agreed and the decision to impose new tariffs is deferred."

A trade truce between the two countries would be "a positive outcome for risk sentiment" and would open the door for the Australian dollar to trade back above $0.75, Catril said.

Oil prices rose overnight as global benchmark Brent was up 0.5 percent to settle at $72.21 a barrel while U.S. crude futures rose 0.8 percent to $66.43 a barrel.

Here's a look at the trading day ahead:

Australia – Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting minutes at 9.30 a.m. HK/SIN

Hong Kong – July inflation numbers at 4.30 p.m. HK/SIN

– CNBC's Fred Imbert and Reuters contributed to this report.