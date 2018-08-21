There's no such thing as an early withdrawal from a 529 plan, the tax-advantaged account that can be used for education-related expenses, because there are no rules around when you can use the money — just for what you can use it for: education-related expenses only.

You'll pay a penalty if you use it for other reasons.

That could happen: your child could decide not to attend college, or receive a full-ride scholarship. And if you end up using the money for a new television or a vacation instead of their dorm or textbooks, you'll pay a 10 percent tax penalty as well as income taxes on the account's earnings, said Kantrowitz, the publisher of SavingforCollege.com.

Though, he called that consequence, "negligible." He calculates it's often around 1 percent to 3 percent of the entire amount. "The family is no worse off than they'd be in a taxable account," Kantrowitz said.

Though, he added, you might have to repay the state income tax benefits you picked up for using the account. And, most important, if your child does plan on going to college, withdrawals will leave your savings less time to compound.