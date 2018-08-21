European markets seen lower after Trump comments; US-China trade talks in focus 

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, the U.S. president accused Beijing of manipulating the yuan in order to try to offset trade tariffs imposed by Washington on some Chinese imports.

Trump's comments appeared to dent market sentiment ahead of upcoming trade talks between the world's two largest economies. He also said he believed the euro was being manipulated.

Trade officials from the U.S. and China are expected to meet in Washington Tuesday, with market participants hopeful they might be able to find a way to resolve an ongoing global trade conflict.

However, the U.S. president reportedly said he did not "anticipate much" from the discussions.

In Asia, stocks rose slightly, supported by hopes Beijing and Washington could soon dial back trade hostilities. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, climbed 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, in currency markets, the dollar came under pressure overnight after Trump reiterated his displeasure at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. He said the central bank should do more to help his administration boost the U.S. economy.

The president's latest criticism of the Fed comes three days before Friday's much anticipated speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the central bank's annual Jackson Hole Symposium.