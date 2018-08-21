Austerity hasn’t ended — Greece is in a fourth bailout program, academic says

However, some of the measures that Greece had to legislate to end the third program only come into effect in the coming months and years, including changes to pensions, which kick in at the start of 2019.

"If you look at the yields of Greek bonds and especially the spreads (difference) from the German bund, they do not seem to guarantee a smooth reintroduction of Greece re-access to the international financial markets," Tsakloglou added.

Looking at the yield on the 10-year Greek government bond, it's still the highest across the euro zone, above 4.32 percent.

"Of course, these things (market conditions) can change in the next month, however as we are at the moment we are not in a celebratory mood here in Greece," he said.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to address the media Tuesday in Ithaca island. Market players are looking for clues on what direction he will take the country now that Greece is no longer getting regular tranches of money from Europe. Instead it will have to use the global financial markets to help with its spending plans.

Athens is sitting on a cash buffer that will allow it sufficient funds for the next 22 months. This cash pile stands at 24.1 billion euros ($27.4 billion), thanks to money that Greece put aside during the third financial program and tranches from European creditors. The amount is expected to cover all sovereign needs in the coming year-and-a-half, unless it thinks there are favorable conditions to do so.

On Monday, European politicians called on Tsipras to continue a sound fiscal policy. However, analysts and investors worry that a general election in 2019 might affect the direction of economic policy in Athens.