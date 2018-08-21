A nuclear-powered Russian missile remains lost at sea after a failed test late last year, and Moscow is preparing to try to recover it, according to people with direct knowledge of a U.S. intelligence report.
Crews will attempt to recover a missile that was test launched in November and landed in the Barents Sea, which is located north of Norway and Russia. The operation will include three vessels, one of which is equipped to handle radioactive material from the weapon's nuclear core. There is no timeline for the mission, according to the people with knowledge of the report.
The U.S. intelligence report did not mention any potential health or environmental risks posed by possible damage to the missile's nuclear reactor.
Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the new nuclear-powered missile in March, boasting that it had unlimited range. Yet, the weapon has yet to be successfully tested over multiple attempts.