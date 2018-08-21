Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen surrenders to FBI, strikes a plea deal: NBC News

Any deal could have dramatic implications for the president, who has worked closely with Cohen for more than a decade. The deal, however, does not include cooperation with investigators, The New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Cohen could still choose to cooperate.

Prosecutors have an incentive to seek plea bargains — even without a cooperation agreement — because they conserve substantial resources by striking deals, said Nick Gravante, a partner of New York-based law firm Boies Schiller.

"If a defendant is willing to admit guilt, why bother taking him to trial and proving it?" Gravante said in an email.

On the flip side, Gravante said, Cohen's plea has no real effect on Trump's legal situation if he doesn't cooperate — aside from the bad optics it creates.

News of the plea deal comes as the president's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort awaits a verdict on bank fraud and tax charges in the first trial brought by the special counsel.

A spokesperson for Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis declined a request for comment from CNBC. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors had been eyeing Cohen's business dealings for months, and in April seized thousands of items from Cohen's New York office and hotel room. The New York Times reported Sunday that federal authorities were looking into $20 million in loans for taxi businesses owned by Cohen and his family.

Cohen, long a confidant of the president, once said he would take a bullet for Trump. But in recent months, Cohen began to signal that he could cooperate with investigators. In an interview with ABC News in July, Cohen said he put "family and country" before Trump.

Prosecutors were looking into a $130,000 hush money payment Cohen facilitated to porn star Stormy Daniels just a few weeks before the November presidential election. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing Trump and Cohen to void the non-disclosure agreement that bars her from discussing an alleged affair she had with Trump.

Investigators were examining whether the payment could constitute a campaign finance violation.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which is leading the inquiry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.