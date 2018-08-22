Commerce Secretary Ross on NAFTA: A deal with Mexico is in reach

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the United States is getting close to reaching a deal with Mexico in its ongoing bid to renegotiate the NAFTA free-trade deal.

"We're trying to get to a deal. We're making progress. We don't have a deal just yet, but I think a deal is very likely within reach in the very, very near future," Ross told CNBC on the sidelines of an event at an aluminum smelter in Hawesville, Kentucky.

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to announce this week that it has reached a breakthrough with Mexico that will allow Canada, the third partner in NAFTA, to rejoin negotiations. That announcement could come on Thursday.

Mexico's delegation said major issues still need to be worked out, but they could be resolved within hours.