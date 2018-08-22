‘I am Papa John’: Pizza chain founder John Schnatter’s battle with the board heats up

The Papa John's Pizza saga has reached new heights.

John Schnatter, the chain's founder, has created a website stating, "We are getting the truth out there," and is running a full-page ad in the Louisville Courier Journal on Wednesday telling employees how much he misses them.

The Save Papa John's website includes legal documents relating to Schnatter's feud with the board of the pizza chain, which has removed his "Founders Agreement" from its site, has taken him off marketing material and stopped him from using corporate headquarters.

The Papa John's board acted after Schnatter appeared on Louisville television claiming that PR agency Laundry Service tried to extort $6 million from the pizza chain. Schnatter filed a lawsuit against the board on July 26, accusing it of negligence.

Under the headline "I am Papa John," Schnatter states on his website that he loves the company and its employees. "I built Papa John's from the ground up and remain its largest shareholder… The board wants to silence me. So this is my website, and my way to talk to you."