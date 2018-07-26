Papa John's founder John Schnatter is suing the pizza chain, seeking documents related to his ouster as chairman earlier this month and accusing the board of acting negligently or staging a possible "coup," according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in Delaware.

Schnatter resigned his post on July 11 after Forbes published an article detailing a May conference call in which Schnatter used the N-word. He confirmed his comments, apologized and stepped down as chairman that same day, after giving up his CEO post in November.

"Instead of standing behind the founder and working with news media to explain what actually occurred, the Company followed its usual, and flawed, manner of dealing with false and mistaken reporting as to comments made by Mr. Schnatter," according to the lawsuit obtained by CNBC.

Schnatter said he suspected that the board breached its fiduciary duties, "either the purportedly independent directors acted without adequate information ... or [they] planned this coup in advance with the assistance of the Company's advisors."

He said the company refused to correct "misreported stories" about his comments on the May conference call as well as when he blamed the NFL for falling pizza sales last November, criticizing it for "poor leadership" amid players kneeling during the national anthem. Instead of defending him, the board asked him to resign, he said in the lawsuit.

"Now they are doing the same thing again – rather than address the real issues like the health of the business, the Company is hiding documents that, we believe, will disclose the actual facts as to what is occurring here, including using Mr. Schnatter as a scapegoat to cover up their own shortcomings and failures," Schnatter's attorney Patty Glaser told CNBC in a statement.

Representatives for Papa John's did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

To read Schnatter's full suit against Papa John's click here. To read the additional material within the lawsuit click here.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.