Saudi Arabia reportedly calls off Aramco IPO and disbands advisers

  • Saudi Arabia cancels plans to list shares of its state-owned oil giant Aramco, Reuters reports.
  • The initial public offering was expected to be the largest ever and underpinned an ambitious plan to overhaul the Saudi economy.
Saudi Arabia has scrapped its plans to list shares of state-owned energy giant Aramco on stock exchanges, Reuters reports.

The initial public offering was poised to be the largest ever and was at the center of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious plan to overhaul the Saudi economy. The Saudis had hoped to attract a $2 trillion valuation for Aramco, the world's largest oil company, though some outside analysts have pegged its value at half that level.

Doubt has been swirling around the IPO for months as the kingdom deferred making decisions on key parts of the stock market debut, including where to list shares overseas. Skepticism only grew deeper earlier this year when sources familiar with the process said Aramco would first list on its domestic exchange, the Tadawul, and put off an international listing.

Now, the kingdom will no longer seek to publicly list shares at home or abroad, several sources told Reuters. One source said the decision to cancel the IPO had been made "some time ago."

Saudi Aramco has dismissed advisers working on the deal and is now focusing on acquiring a stake in Saudi Basic Industries, a domestic petrochemical company, two of the sources told Reuters.

Saudi Aramco declined to comment on the Reuters report.

If Saudi Aramco confirms the report, it would mark the end of more than 2½ years of intense market speculation, competition among exchanges and jockeying among banks for a role in the lucrative offering. Crown Prince Mohammed first made the plans public in January 2016, when he was still the kingdom's deputy crown prince.

Saudi Arabia hoped to raise about $100 billion by offering the public the opportunity to own a small portion of Aramco. The kingdom planned to use the funds to expand its sovereign wealth fund and underwrite the crown prince's Vision 2030, a blueprint to diversify the nation's economy.

Stock exchanges in New York, London and Hong Kong emerged as leading contenders to list Aramco shares. The crown prince reportedly favored listing on the New York Stock Exchange, but market watchers questioned whether Aramco, known for its secrecy, could meet the NYSE's stringent transparency standards.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

