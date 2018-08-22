Saudi Arabia reportedly calls off Aramco IPO and disbands advisers

Saudi Arabia has scrapped its plans to list shares of state-owned energy giant Aramco on stock exchanges, Reuters reports.

The initial public offering was poised to be the largest ever and was at the center of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious plan to overhaul the Saudi economy. The Saudis had hoped to attract a $2 trillion valuation for Aramco, the world's largest oil company, though some outside analysts have pegged its value at half that level.

Doubt has been swirling around the IPO for months as the kingdom deferred making decisions on key parts of the stock market debut, including where to list shares overseas. Skepticism only grew deeper earlier this year when sources familiar with the process said Aramco would first list on its domestic exchange, the Tadawul, and put off an international listing.

Now, the kingdom will no longer seek to publicly list shares at home or abroad, several sources told Reuters. One source said the decision to cancel the IPO had been made "some time ago."

Saudi Aramco has dismissed advisers working on the deal and is now focusing on acquiring a stake in Saudi Basic Industries, a domestic petrochemical company, two of the sources told Reuters.

Saudi Aramco declined to comment on the Reuters report.