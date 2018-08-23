Bonds

US Treasury yields mixed after Fed minutes; central bankers gather in Jackson Hole

  • The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released minutes from its July 31 and August 1 Federal Open Market Committee gathering.
  • Traders are gearing up for a three-day gathering between leading central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, due to kick off on Thursday.
  • On the data front, weekly jobless claims figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, while flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data are due at 9:45 a.m ET.

U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was barely changed at around 2.824 percent at 5:15 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was slightly under pressure at 2.982 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released minutes from its July 31 and August 1 Federal Open Market Committee gathering that showed the central bank held concerns over the threat of global trade tensions. Members appear to remain confident on the strength of the global economy, but minutes showed they were nervous about economic risks around "ongoing trade disagreements and proposed trade measures."

Traders are gearing up for a three-day gathering between leading central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, due to kick off on Thursday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will address attendees in a speech on Friday.

The U.S. central bank again came under fire from Donald Trump earlier this week. The president said in an interview with Reuters that he would continue to criticize the institution if it persisted with interest rate hikes, adding the Fed should do "what's good for the country."

In geopolitical news, the U.S. and China hit each other with another round of tariffs on Thursday. U.S. duties of 25 percent targeting $16 billion worth of Chinese imports were mirrored with retaliatory measures from Beijing on U.S. goods.

The two world powers held talks on Wednesday that are set to continue into Thursday, but observers did not have high hopes after Trump said he did not "anticipate much" to be resolved, in an interview with Reuters.

