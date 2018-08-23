Hawaii homeowners in path of hurricane may find their insurance is little solace

As Hurricane Lane reaches Hawaii, hunkered-down residents are likely facing at least several days before they can emerge to canvass the damage left behind. Whether their homeowners insurance will end up paying for it is another issue.

The Category 4 storm could become the first major hurricane to make landfall on the group of islands in 26 years. Lane is expected to bring dangerous winds and at least 30 inches of rain, the combination of which is expected to cause landslides and flooding, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Unlike most homeowners' insurance in other states, policies in Hawaii generally exclude hurricanes from coverage. If there's a mortgage on the property, the lender will likely require a policy.