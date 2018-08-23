The chairman of the company that publishes the National Enquirer gave prosecutors details about President Donald Trump's knowledge of payments his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to women alleging affairs with Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.

American Media Inc. Chairman David Pecker, a friend of Trump's, was subpoenaed by federal investigators in April, as were his company and the Trump Organization. The Journal said the subpoenas were served at the same time the FBI raided Cohen's office and residences, seizing electronics, recordings and thousands of documents.

Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight criminal charges, including tax fraud and campaign finance violations, and could face years in prison. The Journal reported that he struck a plea deal shortly after federal prosecutors signaled he could face as many as 20 criminal counts.

In a courtroom statement, Cohen said, without mentioning the president by name, that Trump directed him to arrange the payments to two women "for the principal purpose of influencing the election."

The hush-money deals, which were both made in the run-up to the November 2016 presidential election, formed the foundation of the campaign finance crimes Cohen pleaded guilty to.

But Trump, in a Fox News interview after Cohen's plea, denied knowing about Cohen's payments until "later on."

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the Journal's report.

Both Cohen and American Media, or AMI, were involved in two payments made to women who say they had sex with Trump years before he became president, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Though they only named Cohen explicitly, the Justice Department said Tuesday that the "chairman" of "a media company that owns, among other things, a popular tabloid magazine" put Cohen in touch with one of the women, who in October 2016 was paid $130,000 in exchange for her silence about the alleged affair.

That woman, porn star Stormy Daniels, is suing Trump and Cohen in California to void the hush-money agreement and speak freely about the alleged tryst.

A spokesman for AMI did not immediately respond to a phone message left by CNBC.

The other woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, was paid $150,000 in August 2016 by AMI for exclusive rights to her own story about an alleged dalliance with Trump. In a practice known within the industry as "catch and kill," the story was never published, allegedly to protect Trump from bad publicity on the eve of the election.

McDougal reached a settlement agreement in her lawsuit against AMI in April, freeing her from the hush deal.

Cohen had urged one of the publisher's editors to buy — and bury — McDougal's story, promising that the company would be reimbursed, prosecutors said.

The White House has denied Trump had sex with the two women.