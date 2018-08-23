Billionaire Tom Steyer is leading a multi-million dollar effort to remove Donald Trump from the presidency. He is also looking into pursuing the job himself – especially if Democrats do well in elections this fall.

Steyer has said publicly that he's not ruling out a 2020 run for president. But behind the scenes, the former hedge fund chief is taking a more aggressive approach toward launching a campaign for the White House, sources told CNBC.

According to interviews with six people close to Steyer, the Democratic mega donor has privately indicated he's preparing to make a decision about running. He will likely run, these people added, if Democrats flip the House and make in-roads in the Senate, where the GOP holds a razor-thin majority. Pundits give Democrats good odds to win the House, but Republicans are considered likely to keep the control of the Senate.