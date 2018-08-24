The 2018 Fiat 124 Spider Lusso is like a quieter and more luxurious Miata

The Fiat 124 is built along the same lines as the Mazda MX-5 Miata in Japan. It has the same underpinnings, but with a few tweaks like a Fiat engine and a larger trunk.

That's a far cry from the original Fiat 124 Spider from which this car gets its name, which was built in Italy by Pininfarina. Still, if you're going to borrow, borrow from the best.

A lot of what makes the Miata great still shines through in the 124 Spider, as the Fiat is still a brilliant little thing to drive. The Spider's steering feels notably less direct than the Miata, but it still provides plenty of feedback and feel.