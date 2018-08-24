Fed's Mester raises GDP outlook, still thinks gradual rate increase path appropriate

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester raised her outlook for the economy and gross domestic product for 2018, adding that the central bank's plan for gradual interest rate increases is appropriate.

"I've been upping my forecast. I'm now at 2.75 percent to 3 percent for the year, probably closer to 3 percent," Mester said from the Fed's annual summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "I think that the fiscal policy – the stimulus and the tax cuts – has been a positive for the economy in terms of demand growth and so that's one of the factors."

"But also there's been more momentum in the economy than I might have anticipated," she added.

Mester added that given the strength of the economy and some frothy asset valuations, the Fed's goal to slowly bump borrowing costs is apt.

The Fed has been on a rate-hiking cycle since December 2015, raising rates seven times, after keeping the funds rate near zero for seven years.

Market watchers widely anticipate a Fed rate increase on Sept. 26 and possibly one more in December.

"We're basically at our 2 percent inflation target and I think we'll be sustainably at that by the end of the year," she told CNBC's Steve Liesman. "Again, we're at our targets, and yet we have accommodative monetary policy."

"We are monitoring financial conditions, we're monitoring them very carefully. I think we're doing a better job than we did in the past, but we certainly look for risk," she explained.

"Leveraged lending is little up there, I think if you look at stock prices and other asset valuations, some of those are excessive. So we've got to take that into account."

Mester is a current voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policymaking arm.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to deliver a speech later in the day Friday discussing the summit's theme of changing market structures and the implications for monetary policy going forward.