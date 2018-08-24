Manhattan prosecutors reportedly considering criminal charges against Trump Organization

The Manhattan district attorney's office is looking into possible criminal charges against the Trump Organization in relation to Michael Cohen's payment to an adult film actress in exchange for her silence during the presidential campaign, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Cohen, the former lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, received $130,000 from Trump Organization, which the company recorded as a legal expense, according to the report, which cited two officials with knowledge of the matter.

But Cohen on Tuesday claimed that the amount he received was for the payment he made to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 presidential election campaign to stop her from going public with her claims about an alleged affair with Trump, the Times reported.

The district attorney's office is considering starting a state investigation to look into how the company accounted for that reimbursement and whether business records were falsified, the report said. Such actions could be charged as a low-level felony or misdemeanor, but would become a felony if it's done to commit or conceal another crime, it added.

The Manhattan district attorney's office and the Trump Organization did not immediately reply to CNBC's requests for comment. The New York Times said a Trump Organization lawyer declined to comment for its report.

