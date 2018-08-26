This ‘Shark Tank’ entrepreneur turned her skin-care scare into a business plan

Anyone who has ever experienced the effects of a sunburn knows that diligently applying sunscreen doesn't always do the trick. And there are staggering statistics to prove it. According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

When Sarah Buxton, founder of Tutublue, was diagnosed with melanoma, her doctor advised her to stay out of the sun. Unable to imagine a life without swimming, surfing, boating, or anything in the water, a spark for a sun protective activewear brand was born.

"I was determined to design a suit that I felt comfortable in that would protect me from the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays," said Buxton. "I started out just making it for myself and I found there was a huge need for such a suit and brand."

If you're guilty of missing a few spots here and there, Tutublue's activewear might just be the solution you've been waiting for. From long suits to leggings, the brand's selection of apparel allows you to protect your skin without the need to reapply sunscreen all day long.

Aiming to turn her fresh idea into a booming apparel business, Buxton appeared on "Shark Tank," seeking $200,000 for a 25 percent stake in her company.

Buxton said "Shark Tank" put her on the map. "I was overwhelmed with the initial web sales and the outpouring of support from all around the world. They gave me a platform and a voice. Even if it was a brief moment in time, it really helped business."

Now, Tutublue is a full line of swimwear for women, men and kids. Buxton said the business is growing and is increasingly more in need.

"My business is something that was born out of a scary experience," she said. "I like to think of it as my lemons to lemonade moment in life. As people are getting [smarter about the sun] the business will grow accordingly."

Watch Buxton pitch the Sharks on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on CNBC.

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."