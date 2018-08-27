The majority of individual investors who are tied up in the market through index funds won't find comfort in their understanding of individual businesses. The benefit of index fund investing is low-cost, diversified exposure to the market, across hundreds of companies. An individual investor can own the S&P 500 or Nasdaq without understanding the economics of each business or knowing the people running the businesses — in fact, it is more likely than not that this is the case.

At a time of renewed market volatility, this contradiction doesn't only apply to index fund investors, but also the majority of Americans who remain on the sidelines of the stock market even after a decade of significant gains. The S&P 500 is up more than 320 percent since the financial crisis, but the top 10 percent of the American public own roughly 84 percent of the value of all stocks, according to a recent New York Times report. February 2018 saw the VIX rise to a level that had become unthinkable after the placid market of 2017, and then between mid-March and late July, investors pulled some $40 billion out of American mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Buffett is a major proponent of index funds, and has said that for most investors — including his wife — a 90 percent S&P 500 and 10 percent treasury bonds portfolio is enough.

There are always good reasons to ease up on investment risk, from the age of investor and specific life needs to overconcentration in certain asset classes. But most index fund investors aren't doing the hard work that an investor like Buffett does to find businesses to invest in. They may not have the time, inclination or knowledge. And that is why when the stock market swings wildly, these investors won't likely do themselves any favors by thinking that the latest volatility is the definitive signal they've been fearing. The same goes for investors still sitting out the bull market.

As Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger put it in another straightforward note of market wisdom back in 2003 that should outweigh monitoring of day-to-day volatility and that does apply to the knowledge base of every investor, "The fretful disposition is the enemy of long-term performance."

