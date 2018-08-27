Markets are aiming for a successful conclusion to August

Sen. John McCain's death has led to a vacant Senate seat in Arizona, pitting the pragmatic wing of the Republican party that McCain represented against the ascendant, hard-line forces loyal to President Donald Trump. (NY Times)



* John McCain, hero POW and maverick Republican, dies at age 81 (CNBC)

* Trump rejected plans for a White House statement praising McCain (Washington Post)

Congressional GOP are preparing for their worst case scenario. Axios obtained a spreadsheet that's been circulated through GOP that meticulously previews the investigations Democrats will likely launch if they flip the House.

The U.S. softened its contentious demand for a NAFTA "sunset clause," Mexico said, potentially eliminating a key obstacle to reaching a deal to revamp the trade pact. Trump said the U.S. could reach a deal imminently. (Reuters)



* Trump's stances weaken support for US official to lead global banking body (WSJ)

Trump's approval rating remains stable despite felony convictions and guilty pleas by two close associates of the president, a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found. Democrats held a lead over the GOP in the race for the House.

A federal judge struck down significant sections of three executive orders on government workers, dealing a blow to Trump's attempts to curtail the power of labor unions representing federal employees. (USA Today)

A shooting at a video game competition in Florida has left two people dead along with the suspect and prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments. It's unclear what kind of security was at the event. (AP)



* Gaming community reacts to Jacksonville shooting (USA Today)

Starting today, edgy outdoor-gear company Moosejaw will be featured on Walmart's (WMT) website with its own, online destination. Walmart is trying to create a massive, digital marketplace to draw more shoppers to its website. (CNBC)

Netflix (NFLX) is reportedly developing a system that would direct new users to sign up for subscriptions outside of its apps that run on Apple (AAPL) devices. That would allow Netflix to avoid paying commissions that Apple charges on app-related transactions. (WSJ)

The Financial Times reported Uber is planning a shift in emphasis from cars to electric bicycles and scooters for shorter journeys as part of its long-term strategy. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi admitted the move would mean a further financial hit for the company.

Ride-hailing company Lyft is teaming up with community groups to offer free and half-price rides on Election Day. Riders will also be able to get help finding their polling location through the Lyft app. (CNN)