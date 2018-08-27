Five Tesla experts on what happens to the stock after Elon Musk gives up on going private

Tesla shares dropped Monday following CEO Elon Musk's Friday night reversal on taking the electric car company private.

"I think it's still true that the company should be a private company," Loup Ventures' Gene Munster told CNBC on Monday. "That said, it's just simply not in the cards and sets up what I think is going to be one of the most dramatic stocks over the next few years."

"It's either going to be significantly higher or lower. I don't think there's any in between to the Tesla story over the next couple of years," Munster added.

Musk first tweeted about taking the company private earlier in August, setting off weeks of headlines about the CEO's motives, mental state and potential run-ins with regulators. According to The New York Times, the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Musk's tweet violated the law and has sent Tesla a subpoena.

Here's what five experts had to say about what investors should expect from Tesla and its headline-stealing CEO.