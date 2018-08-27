Bonds

US Treasury yields lower after Fed’s Powell signals further rate rises

  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday signaled the need for "further, gradual" interest rate hikes.
  • On the data front, the Dallas Federal Reserve is set to release manufacturing numbers at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury is set to offer $51 billion of 3-month bills and $45 billion of 6-month bills in an auction.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the “Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress," at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. 
Mary F. Calvert | Reuters
U.S. government debt prices traded higher on Monday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved lower to 2.815 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also dragging at 2.967 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday reassured traders about the U.S. central bank's monetary policy-tightening path.

At the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, Powell signaled the need for "further, gradual" interest rate hikes if the U.S. economy continues to strengthen. The Fed chief took a bullish view of the U.S. economy, saying it is "strong" and can handle more normalization of policy.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has approved seven quarter-point rate rises in a cycle that began in December 2015. The central bank has hiked rates twice this year, and rate setters have indicated that two more are yet to come.

On the data front, the Dallas Federal Reserve is set to release manufacturing numbers at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department is set to offer $51 billion of 3-month Treasury bills and $45 billion of 6-month Treasury bills in an auction on Monday.