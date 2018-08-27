US Treasury yields lower after Fed’s Powell signals further rate rises

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday reassured traders about the U.S. central bank's monetary policy-tightening path.

At the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, Powell signaled the need for "further, gradual" interest rate hikes if the U.S. economy continues to strengthen. The Fed chief took a bullish view of the U.S. economy, saying it is "strong" and can handle more normalization of policy.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has approved seven quarter-point rate rises in a cycle that began in December 2015. The central bank has hiked rates twice this year, and rate setters have indicated that two more are yet to come.

On the data front, the Dallas Federal Reserve is set to release manufacturing numbers at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department is set to offer $51 billion of 3-month Treasury bills and $45 billion of 6-month Treasury bills in an auction on Monday.