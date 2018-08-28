Trump and the Koch brothers are at odds with the midterms around the corner

Primary election season is almost done, and the midterm elections are just around the corner. Yet the Republican Party's most well-known megadonors are at odds with the Republican president.

In early 2018, the network of advocacy groups tied to billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch pledged to spend close to $400 million on campaign contributions and policy initiatives in the lead-up to midterm elections. Since then, Charles Koch now leads the network after his brother David stepped down due to health reasons, and his already-rocky relationship with Trump has grown rougher.

Here's what's behind the feud between Charles Koch, the eighth richest person in the world, and President Donald Trump.





