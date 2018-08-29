Many Amazon employees felt uncomfortable following a series of recent defacements on LGBT "Pride" posters hanging in the company's elevators. Amazon's response to the incident infuriated some even more.

Approximately 10 employee-designed posters that were designed to encourage inclusivity were defaced in Amazon elevators at its main headquarters over the past two months, according to internal emails seen by CNBC. Examples included crossing out the "T" in "LGBT" or writing "Why?" over the message.

Amazon replaced the defaced posters and put up a new message that reiterates the company's policy on vandalism: "Posters are company property. Defacing posters is a violation of Amazon's policy."

The incident has sparked a debate inside the company on whether Amazon's response was adequate, drawing over 100 responses in an internal email thread last week. Some employees voiced their displeasure over the company's failure to address the problem and promote workplace inclusivity, making some employees with LGBT backgrounds feel further marginalized at work.

"The proper response to widespread pride poster defacement is not only a policy that prohibits defacement, but also a massive and overwhelming show of support for pride in many forms," one of the emails said.

In a statement, Amazon confirmed the incident and reiterated its commitment to equal rights and tolerance.

"Amazon allows employees to create their own posters to advertise events across our campus. When we learned a few posters celebrating Pride were defaced, we worked quickly with the employees who created them to have them replaced, and we published new posters to reiterate our policy that posters shouldn't be altered. Since then, no other incidents have been reported."