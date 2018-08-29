Salesforce wavers on lower guidance

Salesforce shares fell 2 percent Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, which ended on July 31. Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Here's how Salesforce performed:

Earnings: 71 cents per share, excluding certain items.

71 cents per share, excluding certain items. Revenue: $3.28 billion, vs. $3.23 billion as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

Overall, Salesforce's revenue was up 27 percent year over year, according to a statement. The biggest product category, Sales Cloud for keeping track of relationships with customers, generated just over $1 billion in revenue, up 12.7 percent year over year and up 4 percent sequentially.

The biggest growth came in Salesforce's Platform and Other category, which includes the AppExchange marketplace and the Quip productivity software. It brought in $712 million, which was up almost 54 percent year to year.

With respect to guidance, Salesforce says it's expecting to bring in 49 to 50 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $3.355 to 3.365 billion in revenue in the fiscal third quarter. Analysts had been looking for third-quarter guidance of 54 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $3.35 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters.

For the full fiscal year, Salesforce's guidance calls for $2.50 to $2.52 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $13.125 to 13.175 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for full-year guidance of $2.32 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $13.13 billion in revenue.

In the fiscal second quarter the company closed its acquisition of MuleSoft and introduced new Einstein artificial intelligence features for its Service Cloud product.

Some analysts were optimistic about MuleSoft's impact on Salesforce in the weeks leading up to the earnings report. "Our checks are ... very positive on MuleSoft momentum with nearly all partners reporting that 'this business is on fire,'" PiperJaffray analysts led by Alex Zukin wrote in an Aug. 14 note to clients. "On large accounts we believe inclusion of Integration Cloud in large ELAs [enterprise license agreements] is helping the company meaningfully expand pricing by reducing discounting."

In Wednesday's statement, Salesforce said it ended the fiscal second quarter with a $21 billion remaining performance obligation, which means future revenue that's under contract but hasn't been recognized. Of that sum, around $200 million, or less than 1 percent, is related to MuleSoft.

Salesforce stock is up 51 percent since the beginning of 2018.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Correction: A previous version of this story compared Salesforce's EPS number with earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters. The numbers are not comparable.