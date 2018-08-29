Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are aiming for a fourth straight positive session on Wall Street

President Donald Trump, without providing evidence, blamed China for hacking the emails of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Intelligence officials have said Russia orchestrated the hacking of Democratic officials. (Reuters)



* The trade war won't cause any 'major' hit to China's economy: Morgan Stanley (CNBC)

A day after Trump threatened to exclude Canada from a revised NAFTA agreement, Canadian officials said they were moving ahead to try to reach a compromise with the U.S. that could save the trilateral pact. (NY Times)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team continued to ask witnesses questions about Michael Cohen's involvement in the Trump campaign weeks after a FBI raid on his residence and office, CNBC reported, citing sources.

The Wall Street Journal reported the DOJ is investigating whether a fugitive financier laundered millions and used the funds to pay a legal team that includes New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and a lawyer who represents Trump.

Liberal mayor Andrew Gillum pulled off a stunning upset in the Democratic primary for Florida governor Tuesday. The Tallahassee mayor would be the state's first black governor if he wins in the November showdown. (Reuters)



* Trump strengthens grip on the GOP as Ron DeSantis triumphs in Florida governor primary (CNBC)

* Martha McSally, Kyrsten Sinema win Arizona's Senate primary races for retiring Flake's seat (USA Today)

Cindy McCain, the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, hasn't expressed any desire to serve out her late husband's term in Washington. But Politico reported she will wield immense influence over the selection of his replacement.



* Funeral events for John McCain get underway today in Arizona (USA Today)

The political network funded by billionaire Charles Koch is unleashing a multimillion-dollar television and digital ad campaign against three Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in the 2018 congressional midterm elections. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned that J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) poached a senior executive from Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) amid a war for talent among corporations seeking to create the next generation of artificial intelligence-powered services.

Alphabet's (GOOGL) price target was raised to $1,515 per share from $1,325 at Morgan Stanley, the highest price target among Wall Street firms that cover the Google parent's stock. Morgan Stanley points to a strong core business as well as potential earnings from the company's Waymo autonomous driving unit. (CNBC)

Yum China (YUMC) remains on watch, after rising Tuesday on reports it had rejected a $17.6 billion buyout offer from a consortium led by China-based investment firm Hillhouse Capital. (Reuters)

Elon Musk revived the controversy over comments he made about a British spelunker involved in the Thai cave rescue mission. In a tweet, Musk said it was "strange" that the cave diver had not sued him for calling Unsworth a "pedo guy." (CNBC)