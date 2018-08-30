Facebook expands Watch video worldwide with more creators able to include advertising

Facebook is making its Watch video service available worldwide, expanding it out of the U.S. where it launched a year ago.

Viewers will be able to watch a range of shows and clips from large brands and smaller video creators. It will also create Watch Parties, where members of Facebook groups can watch video together in real time — this might include hosting a Q&A between a group leader and an audience about hobbies or home improvement.

Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show is one of the most popular on Facebook Watch, with a recent episode about her mother's one-time heroin addiction attracting 22 million views.