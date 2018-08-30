Labor Day gas prices hit 4-year high — and probably won't drop much after the holiday

The summer driving season will end much like it began, with American motorists paying the highest price at the gasoline pump in four years.

Gas prices have barely budged this summer, with the national average for regular gasoline hovering around $2.85 a gallon since mid-June. That's down slightly from a high of nearly $3 at the end of May, but it's still about 43 cents a gallon more than drivers paid at this time last year.

Analysts warn that Americans shouldn't expect much relief beyond Labor Day

"I'm expecting towards the latter half of September gasoline prices will come off 10 cents a gallon," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates. "I think that they will be a little bit more elevated than in previous years."

Analyst say that's largely due to looming U.S. sanctions on Iran, the world's fifth biggest oil producer. The Trump administration is pressuring oil buyers to stop importing crude from Iran by November, right around the time gasoline costs usually fall. The prospect of losing the Iranian barrels is supporting the oil price, which accounts for about half of the cost of gasoline.