The U.S. and China may be at odds on trade, but both are lining up to crack down on big tech, according to an analyst.

"I think this is actually wrapped up in the trade issue, which is around national security and tech companies," Michael Hessel, political economy analyst at Absolute Strategy Research, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

"There's a growing push both within China and the U.S. to regulate some of these companies increasingly like national security companies, which could have huge implications for their business model."

President Donald Trump on Tuesday made Google his latest target in a tirade against big tech, saying the firm's search service is "rigged" against conservatives in favor of left-leaning media.

The president subsequently took another shot at the tech giant on Wednesday, claiming it snubbed twice his State of the Union speeches, while promoting Barack Obama's during each year of the latter's presidency. Google later responded to this claim, saying it did promote Trump's State of the Union address this year, but not in 2017.