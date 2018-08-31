5 investment tips for beginners who just graduated college

Many young investors are in low tax brackets and unfamiliar with tax strategies, but pros say it's never too soon to start profiting from the tax statutes.

That starts with the tax deferral provided by the traditional 401(k), or the tax-free status of the Roth 401(k). The Roth, unlike the traditional 401(k), does not offer an up-front deduction on contributions, but many advisors say young investors should put at least half their 401(k) contributions into Roth accounts anyway. That's because tax-free withdrawals can be more valuable than tax-deductible contributions if an investor has decades for investments to grow.

Also, many young investors are likely to be in higher tax brackets in retirement than they are now. With a Roth, you pay tax now to avoid a higher tax bill later, while a traditional 401(k) can mean avoiding a low tax today only to pay at a higher rate in retirement.

Another smart tax strategy for beginners is to avoid a tax bill next April by making sure enough is withheld from each paycheck, says Gabriel Pincus president of GA Pincus Funds, an investment advisor based in Dallas and Chicago. This is done when filling out the W-4 form, part of the paperwork blizzard a new employee may deal with without much thought.

"When completing your W-4, select single [tax status] and zero dependents, Pincus says. "I believe it is better to withhold more during the year and get a refund at the end of the year rather than owing money [to Uncle Sam that] you may have already spent. Yes, you are giving the government a zero percent interest loan, but the peace of mind that you won't owe money in April should help you forget about [that]. Deposit half your refund check directly into savings and half into your taxable investment account."