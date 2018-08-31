Argentina's peso has now fallen a staggering 108% against the dollar so far this year

Argentina is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis, with the country's government taking dramatic steps to try to restore confidence in its free falling currency.

In an effort to shore up its plunging peso, the Central Bank of Argentina moved to raise rates for the fifth time since April on Thursday. But the world's highest benchmark rates have done little to soothe rapidly deteriorating sentiment in Latin America's third-largest economy.

The bank sharply raised interest rates to 60 percent from 45 percent at an unscheduled meeting in the previous session, saying the move was in "response to the foreign exchange rate situation and the risk of greater inflation."

The value of Argentina's peso plunged more than 13 percent on Thursday, following a 7 percent slide a day earlier. This means that since the start of the year, the currency has fallen more than 108 percent against the U.S. dollar.