Anyone thinking about a new car might want to plan a trip to the showroom over this three-day holiday weekend.

The combination of softening sales and dealers' annual Labor Day sales to make room for next year's models is expected to put consumers in the driver's seat when it comes to snagging good buys on a various makes and models.

"We're seeing some pretty fat discounts on some pretty cool cars," said Matt Jones, senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds.com, an online automotive research guide. "Sometimes, in the past, we've seen them only on certain segments, but this time it looks like they're fairly spread across the board."