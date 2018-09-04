Allbirds is opening a massive store in New York and plans more across the US

Allbirds, the shoe brand that won over Silicon Valley with its wool sneakers, has begun gaining momentum on the East Coast and is opening a massive new store in New York on Tuesday.
At more than 4,800 square feet, the new flagship location in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Spring Street will include a "service bar" for finding the right size, along with more room for customers to lounge. It will replace its temporary home on Prince Street, which was about 900 square feet and is closing later this week.
The company started as an online retailer and only recently began opening stores, serving as a place for shoppers to try on the sneakers before buying and helping create more buzz around the brand. The company has since launched a new sneaker made out of tree fibers and flip-flops made out of sugar, along with a kids line called Smallbirds.