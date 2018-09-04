The confirmation hearings of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh got off to a raucous start on Tuesday, with Democratic lawmakers calling for the hearings to be adjourned before they started, as protesters wailed in the background.

The opening minutes of the hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee included the dramatic call from a number of senators to adjourn the hearing as the committee's chairman, Republican Charles Grassley of Iowa, struggled to maintain order.

Kavanaugh prepared for his hearing with at least six practice sessions that mimicked possible scenarios he could face in dealing with hostile senators on the Judiciary Committee. As protesters yelled behind him, Kavanaugh looked forward.

Democrats seized on the dumping Monday night of more than 40,000 pages of documents from Kavanaugh's time in the George W. Bush White House that came on Monday night, and demanded that the hearing be adjourned until the senators had time to review the paper trail.

The Democrats' opening gambit was planned, NBC News reported, citing a person familiar with the planning. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer led a call to game out a strategy, another source told NBC News.

Kavanaugh served as the White House staff secretary under Bush, and produced hundreds of thousands of pages of documents that Democrats have sought to gain access to. Bush's legal team turned over more than 400,000 pages of documents ahead of Tuesday's hearings. Trump's claim of executive privilege blocked the release of more than 100,000 additional pages.

Calling the hearing a "charade and mockery of our norms," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., demanded that the hearing be postponed.

Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., both considered potential 2020 presidential contenders, also joined in, forcing Grassley at one point to defend his integrity.

"You spoke about my decency. You spoke about my decency and integrity and I think you are taking advantage of my decency and integrity," Grassley said.

Addressing Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, who said the hearing was "unprecedented" and "not regular order," Grassley said that "I would ask that you stop so that we can conduct this hearing the way that we have planned it."

"Maybe it is not going exactly the way the minority would like to have it go, but we have said for a long period of time that we were going to proceed on this very day, and I think we ought to give the American people the opportunity to hear whether Brett Kavanaugh should be on the Supreme Court or not," Grassley said.

Democrats have vigorously opposed Kavanaugh's nomination, though there is no clear path to blocking his confirmation. Republicans hold a narrow majority in the Senate, and Kavanaugh's eventual confirmation is widely considered to be likely.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.