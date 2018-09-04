Passive management came into its own during the long bull market that started in late 2009, after the market had collapsed amid the financial crisis in 2007–2008. Money had been flowing from active to passive vehicles in the preceding years, and investors — disillusioned by their losses in the crisis and the high fees they had paid — started turning to passive vehicles even more. That trend has continued to this day.

Active management presumes that by picking the right individual securities or engaging in market timing, investors can beat the market. But in the face of contrary evidence, stock-picking really makes no sense, because it assumes one can consistently identify securities the market has mispriced. This is really nothing more than speculation.

Some active managers may hold stocks for long periods, but there's no way they can consistently know which stocks will do well and which won't.

