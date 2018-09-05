Trump accuses social media companies of interfering in 2016 and 2018 elections

President Donald Trump accused social networks of interfering in the 2016 presidential election and this year's upcoming midterm election.

The U.S. leader told online conservative publication The Daily Caller he thinks big tech firms "already have" intervened in the upcoming midterms, and said the likes of Facebook and Google intervened in the 2016 presidential election on behalf of former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"I mean the true interference in the last election was that — if you look at all, virtually all of those companies are super liberal companies in favor of Hillary Clinton," Trump said in quotes published by the outlet Wednesday.

He added: "Maybe I did a better job because I'm good with the Twitter and I'm good at social media, but the truth is they were all on Hillary Clinton's side, and if you look at what was going on with Facebook and with Google and all of it, they were very much on her side."

The president also warned tech firms not to continue with alleged bias against conservatives.

Last week, Trump accused Google of rigging search results to prioritize negative coverage and left-leaning news outlets. He warned the issue "will be addressed," suggesting regulatory consequences for social media companies.

Trump then mentioned rivals Facebook and Twitter by name, saying all three companies were "treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful." Google, Twitter and Facebook have denied political bias in the algorithmic tailoring of news content.

C-level executives from social media giants Twitter and Facebook are both set to appear before U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

The representatives will testify in front of Congress, addressing matters including election meddling by foreign actors and "fake news."

Google could be absent from the hearing as Alphabet CEO Larry Page and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have both declined invitations from the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee. Google instead offered up its top lawyer, Kent Walker, but the committee rejected this offer, as he wasn't high-level enough.

Senator Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said in a tweet Tuesday that Page "should be there too." "It's not too late for @Google to step up," the Democrat lawmaker added.