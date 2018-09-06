Starbucks just opened its first location in Italy ... but it's not your typical store

Food & Beverage

  • The Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan is the third of its kind after Seattle and Shanghai.
  • Starbucks plans to open additional Roastery locations in New York, Chicago and Tokyo in 2019.
With more than 25,000 stores worldwide, it may seem like Starbucks has left no country unclaimed, yet Italy is uncharted territory for the coffee giant.

Until now, that is.

Starbucks opened in Milan Thursday, marking its first foray into Italy and its 78th country.

It's far from any typical Starbucks store though, designed around the customer experience, rather than catering to those looking to get their quick fix.

As well as a coffee roasting facility inside the store, customers can choose a wide array of items from alcoholic beverages to pizza.

Howard Schultz, who recently stepped down as executive chairman of the firm and is now chairman emeritus, exercised caution on Italy's market — choosing to open with the experiential-based store and working with multiple local partners.

"We are not coming here to teach Italians how to make coffee, we're coming here with humility and respect, to show what we've learned," he said last year when announcing the new venture.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan is the third of its kind after Seattle and Shanghai.

CNBC recently visited the Shanghai branch which, at nearly 30,000 square feet, is dubbed the largest Starbucks in the world, drawing long lines outside. The Milan store is 25,000 square feet.

In 2016, Starbucks partnered with Princi cafe — a Milan-based cafe that offers pastries, pizza and alcoholic drinks.

Starbucks plans to open additional Roastery locations in New York, Chicago and Tokyo in 2019.

