Tencent to usher in name checks for world's most popular game to limit playtime of younger users

Chinese gaming giant Tencent is set to bring about identification checks for one of its hugely popular mobile titles to limit the playtime of younger users, as it faces heightened pressure from domestic regulators.

The firm said on its official WeChat account Thursday that it would launch a registration system for "Honor of Kings," meaning new users have to input their real name for authentication through China's public security database.

It said the system, set to be introduced on September 15, would identify whether a person trying to register with the game is actually a minor, subsequently enforcing an "anti-addiction" system limiting the amount of hours they can play per day.

The initiative is to crack down on the controversial phenomenon of gaming addiction among China's youth, something that has attracted the attention of lawmakers.

Last year, Tencent began enforcing playtime limits for children. The limits restricted playtime to one hour a day for children aged 12 and under, and two hours a day for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18. The move came after the Chinese government criticized the addictive nature of the multiplayer online battle arena game.

Tencent plays a massive role in gaming, although it is less known in the West. The firm's online games unit accounts for nearly 40 percent of its revenues. And it publishes the popular battle royale game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" in China, the result of a deal it reached with the game's developer, South Korean firm Bluehole, last year.