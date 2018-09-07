Another Tesla executive leaves, this time it's HR boss Gaby Toledano: Report

Tesla's HR boss Gaby Toledano will not return from the leave of absence she took last month, Bloomberg reports.

Toledano would be the second high-level executive to resign from the company this week. Chief accounting officer Dave Morton announced in a filing Friday that he had left the company this past Tuesday after only a month on the job.

Tesla announced Toledano joined Tesla in May 2017 as chief people officer.

Tesla shares were down nearly 9 percent premarket. A Tesla spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.