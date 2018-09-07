Tech

Another Tesla executive leaves, this time it's HR boss Gaby Toledano: Report

  • Tesla's chief people officer Gaby Toledano is leaving the company after announcing a leave of absence last month, Bloomberg reports.
  • She joined Tesla in May 2017.
  • Tesla's chief accounting officer Dave Morton also resigned this week.
Tesla's HR boss Gaby Toledano will not return from the leave of absence she took last month, Bloomberg reports.

Toledano would be the second high-level executive to resign from the company this week. Chief accounting officer Dave Morton announced in a filing Friday that he had left the company this past Tuesday after only a month on the job.

Tesla announced Toledano joined Tesla in May 2017 as chief people officer.

Tesla shares were down nearly 9 percent premarket. A Tesla spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

