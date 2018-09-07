Tech Drivers

Elon Musk said he's months away from announcing a 'neuralink' that connects your brain to computers

  • Elon Musk said he will soon announce a neuralink that can make anyone super human by connecting their brains to a computer.
  • Neuralink increases the data rate between the brain and computers and will give humans a better shot at competing with AI, Musk said.
  • Musk made the comments before he got high on Joe Rogan's podcast.
Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, partially transformed into Locutus of Borg in episode 'The Best of Both Worlds: Part II.' Originally broadcast on September 23, 1990.
CBS Photo Archive | Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk smoked weed, drank whiskey and discussed a new product he'll announce soon on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast Thursday.

It's called "Neuralink," and is made by Musk's company of the same name.

"I think we'll have something interesting to announce in a few months... that's better than anyone thinks is possible," Musk told Rogan of Neuralink. "Best case scenario, we effectively merge with AI."

Musk says his new technology will be able to seamlessly combine humans with computers, giving us a shot at becoming "symbiotic" with artificial intelligence. Musk argued that since we're already practically attached to our phones, we're already cyborgs. We're just not as smart as we could be because the data link between the information we can get from our phones to our brains isn't as fast as it could be.

"It will enable anyone who wants to have superhuman cognition," Musk said. "Anyone who wants."

Rogan asked how much different these cyborg humans would be than regular humans, and how radically improved they might be.

"How much smarter are you with a phone or computer or without? You're vastly smarter, actually," Musk said. "You can answer any question pretty much instantly. You can remember flawlessly. Your phone can remember videos [and] pictures perfectly. Your phone is already an extension of you. You're already a cyborg. Most people don't realize you're already a cyborg. It's just that the data rate ... it's slow, very slow. It's like a tiny straw of information flow between your biological self and your digital self. We need to make that tiny straw like a giant river, a huge, high-bandwidth interface."

Musk said that, eventually, this sort of technology could allow humans to create a snapshot of themselves that can live on if our bodies die.

"If your biological self dies, you can upload into a new unit. Literally," Musk said.

Elon said he thinks this will give humans a better chance against artificial intelligence.

"The merge scenario with AI is the one that seems like probably the best. If you can't beat it, join it," Musk said.

Tesla's stock took a hit after the bizarre appearance and two Tesla executives announced their departures from Tesla on Friday.

You can watch Musk's appearance on Rogan's YouTube channel. Musk talks about neurolink right around the 25 minute mark.

Tesla is in a tenuous situation now, says Jim Cramer
