Elon Musk said he's months away from announcing a 'neuralink' that connects your brain to computers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk smoked weed, drank whiskey and discussed a new product he'll announce soon on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast Thursday.
It's called "Neuralink," and is made by Musk's company of the same name.
"I think we'll have something interesting to announce in a few months... that's better than anyone thinks is possible," Musk told Rogan of Neuralink. "Best case scenario, we effectively merge with AI."
Musk says his new technology will be able to seamlessly combine humans with computers, giving us a shot at becoming "symbiotic" with artificial intelligence. Musk argued that since we're already practically attached to our phones, we're already cyborgs. We're just not as smart as we could be because the data link between the information we can get from our phones to our brains isn't as fast as it could be.