Elon Musk said he's months away from announcing a 'neuralink' that connects your brain to computers

"It will enable anyone who wants to have superhuman cognition," Musk said. "Anyone who wants."

Rogan asked how much different these cyborg humans would be than regular humans, and how radically improved they might be.

"How much smarter are you with a phone or computer or without? You're vastly smarter, actually," Musk said. "You can answer any question pretty much instantly. You can remember flawlessly. Your phone can remember videos [and] pictures perfectly. Your phone is already an extension of you. You're already a cyborg. Most people don't realize you're already a cyborg. It's just that the data rate ... it's slow, very slow. It's like a tiny straw of information flow between your biological self and your digital self. We need to make that tiny straw like a giant river, a huge, high-bandwidth interface."

Musk said that, eventually, this sort of technology could allow humans to create a snapshot of themselves that can live on if our bodies die.

"If your biological self dies, you can upload into a new unit. Literally," Musk said.

Elon said he thinks this will give humans a better chance against artificial intelligence.

"The merge scenario with AI is the one that seems like probably the best. If you can't beat it, join it," Musk said.

Tesla's stock took a hit after the bizarre appearance and two Tesla executives announced their departures from Tesla on Friday.

You can watch Musk's appearance on Rogan's YouTube channel. Musk talks about neurolink right around the 25 minute mark.